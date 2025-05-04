Shorebirds Slug Three Home Runs to Beat Woodpeckers in Series Finale

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-13) could not keep pace with the Delmarva Shorebirds (7-20) as the visitors hit three two-run home runs to take the series finale 8-4.

Early on, however, the 'Peckers provided the power swings. After falling behind 1-0, Caden Powell crushed a two-run home run, his fourth of the series, to give Fayetteville a 2-1 lead in the first inning.

Two frames later, the Shorebirds struck back. They powered for four runs in the top of the third on two two-run home runs to pull back in front 5-2.

From that point forward, Twine Palmer emerged from the Fayetteville bullpen to quiet the Delmarva bats, providing a platform to mount a comeback. A Justin Trimble RBI single and wild pitch plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth, pulling the Woodpeckers back to within one at 5-4.

However, Delmarva's offense stepped up once again in the top of the eighth to put the game out of reach. An RBI double and their third two-run home run produced three runs, lifting the Shorebirds to victory.

Fayetteville has a day off tomorrow before returning to Segra Stadium on Tuesday to open a six-game set against the Salem Red Sox. The series begins with Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday presented by Foxy 99 as fans can enjoy $2 tacos near the Cantina Cart as well as $4 Corona and Modelo tallboys.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.