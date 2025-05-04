Hillcats Swept in Doubleheader against Charleston

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats were swept in their doubleheaders against the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday.

Charleston won game one 3-1 and followed up with a blowout, 7-1 in game two. Despite the doubleheader sweep, the Hillcats still won the games 4-2.

In game one, the RiverDogs found themselves in unfamiliar territory, leading after an inning. Coming into the game, they had not led at the end of a full inning all series. However, in the top of the second inning, they would score twice to go up 2-0.

Lynchburg would respond in the bottom of the frame on a Garrett Howe home run to dead center field. For Howe, it was his first homer of his professional career. Theo Gillen would answer right back in the third inning with a solo shot of his own, pushing the lead back up to two.

From there, the bullpens would settle in and fire a clean game. Lynchburg would have a couple of chances in the fifth and seventh inning but could not scratch a run across. For Charleston, the 3-1 win snapped a seven-game skid. For the Hillcats, it cost them a four-game win streak.

Game two would follow a similar formula with the RiverDogs taking an early lead. Angel Mateo would drive home a run in the first inning to give them the edge. J.D. Gonzalez would follow suit with a run of his own on a groundout to first base.

The Hillcats rebounded in the bottom of the first as Tommy Hawke would get aboard on a leadoff single. After a stolen base and advancing to third on a ground out, he would scamper home on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit down to 2-1.

The fourth inning would implode for Lynchburg as two singles and two-RBI walks would account for five runs in the frame. For the second straight Sunday, the Hillcats had to use three different pitchers in one inning. Leaving the top of the fourth, the RiverDogs led 7-1.

Once again, the rest of the game would go quietly for both teams. In each of the first four innings, the Hillcats left runners in scoring position but could not capitalize.

The Hillcats hit the road beginning on Tuesday for a series against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Lynchburg will return home on May 13th as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans come to town for a six-game series. Tickets for the homestand are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.