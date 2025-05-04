Series Finale Between Carolina and Myrtle Beach Canceled

ZEBULON, N.C. - Sunday's series finale between the Carolina Mudcats and Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been canceled due to weather and field conditions.

Fans with tickets for Sunday's game can redeem them for any remaining home game at Five County Stadium this season, excluding July 3.

Carolina hits the road to begin a six-game series at Kannapolis on Tuesday, May 6 with first pitch set for 6:00 P.M. The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 13 when they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

