Homestand Preview: Seniors, Gophers and Minecraft - Oh My

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Following a two-week road trip, the RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park to kick off the month of May, in which the team will play 18 of their 27 games at home.

Charleston welcomes the Columbia Fireflies to town May 6-11 to open a stretch of 12 straight home games. The series features Senior Night, an Ocho de Mayo celebration, a golfing gopher bobblehead giveaway and a day dedicated to moms and Minecraft.

The full homestand agenda is listed below:

Tuesday, May 6, 7:05pm: Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

Fetch you and your furry friend some Tuesday night plans by coming out to Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea. All dogs receive free admission with the purchase of a human ticket. Dog owners can enjoy specials on Twisted Tea throughout the evening while taking in dog and human friendly entertainment. Puppers can enjoy a twist of their own with $2 pup cups, located at Scoops along the marsh. As part of the season long "RiverDogs Dog of the Year" contest, pugs will be in the running for the "Good boy of the night award," and will be featured in a pre-game parade as the featured breed of the night. Additionally, the RiverDogs will suit up in their alternate-identity Boiled Peanuts jerseys as a nod to a local delicacy. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 7, 7:05pm: Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed - Senior Night/Welcome to senior hood

Know a baseball fan born on May 7, 1970 or earlier? Give their landline a call and tell them to get to The Joe for Senior Night, as all fans 55 or older receive free admission to the ballpark (eligible fans should plan to bring a form of identification to confirm their age). Fans (of all ages) can claim a scorecard and pencil at the gates to follow the game the old fashioned way and organ music will be played throughout the game - giving elders an opportunity to opine to younger fans about how things were "when I was your age." Missing bingo night? Don't sweat it, as the RiverDogs will orchestrate baseball bingo throughout the contest. May 7 is a special day for the 'Dogs, as longtime team president Dave Echols will celebrate his 55th birthday. Help the RiverDogs welcome Dave to "seniorhood" with an all-night party that ends just before it gets too close to bedtime. Following the game, seniors can run, walk or stroll the bases. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 8, 7:05pm: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Cinco de Ocho

Bummed that Cinco de Mayo lands on a Monday? Save your party for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, as the RiverDogs celebrate "Cinco de Ocho." As always, stock up on dollar-beers and four-dollar well cocktails throughout the ballpark. In observance of our off-brand Cinco de Mayo, fans can pick up Cilantro Lime Chicken Tacos at Charlie's Passport and enjoy Latin tunes, spun by DJ Ish on Ashley View Pub. The 'Dogs will rebrand as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the first time in 2025, part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative. On select Copa game nights throughout the season, the team will celebrate the Lowcountry's Hispanic community. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, May 9, 7:05pm: Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Boeing Red Shirt Friday; Mental Health Awareness

In honor of active duty and retired military members and their families, the RiverDogs will sport their red alternate jerseys on Boeing Red Shirt Friday. Win or lose, fans should plan to stay until the end of the game to take in the Friday Fun: a postgame fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. It's also mental health awareness night. In conjunction with NAMI, the RiverDogs will highlight stories of overcoming mental illness pre-game and in-game as part of an MiLB-wide initiative. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 10, 6:05pm: William Murray Golf Night; Saturday Show at the Joe

What an incredible Cinderella Story. An unknown Director of Fun comes out of nowhere, to host his own golf night at the Joe. The crowd will be on its feet plenty for William Murray Golf Night, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a golfing gopher bobblehead. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy an inflatable mini-putt course in the left field pavilion and visit golf vendors and organizations on the concourse. The evening is also the first of two youth sports nights of the homestand, as local little leaguers will participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 11, 5:05pm: MUSC Health Family Sunday; A Minecraft Movie Night; Mother's Day at the Joe

Calling all moms and Minecraft fans: this rendition of MUSC Health Family Sunday is for you. The first 650 fans will receive a Minecraft hat, as the RiverDogs host A Minecraft Movie Night. Sundays are all about the kids, with activities throughout the ballpark - including the opportunity to run the bases post-game. Parking is free every Sunday. Be sure to sign up your little RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for every game are available online at RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.