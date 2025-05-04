RiverDogs Cap Two-Week Road Trip with Doubleheader Sweep

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg, VA. - The Charleston RiverDogs snapped their seven-game losing streak in grand fashion, sweeping the Lynchburg Hillcats in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium. The RiverDogs won game one 3-1 and game two 7-1.

In game one, the RiverDogs struck first in the second inning. Connor Hujsak opened the frame with a double and scored on Woo Shin's RBI groundout. Narciso Polanco picked up an RBI groundout of his own in the next at-bat, plating Jack Lines.

In the bottom of the frame, Garrett Howe responded for Lynchburg with a solo homer off Jose Urbina, cutting the lead to 2-1. Charleston got that run back in the top of the third, as Theo Gillen smashed a 3-1 fastball over the right-field scoreboard for his first professional home run, raising the lead back to two.

Howe's solo shot was the only meaningful damage Urbina would allow. The Rays' No. 29 prospect completed five innings for the first time this season, struck out five and did not issue a walk.

The RiverDogs tabbed Alexander Alberto to slam the door. The tall righty worked around a walk in the sixth, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh. Following a leadoff single, Alberto struck out the next two batters but then hit Jeffery Mercedes, bringing the tying run to the plate.

Alberto held serve, inducing a game-ending ground out to snap the 'Dogs seven-game losing skid.

Game two opened with an action-packed first frame. Charleston loaded the bases with one out, and Angel Mateo capitalized with an RBI knock. JD Gonzalez made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout. RiverDogs starter Janzen Keisel let up a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to halve the advantage to 2-1.

The 'Dogs opened up the score in the top of the fourth inning, tallying five runs on four hits - all singles. Ricardo Gonzalez, Hujsak, Mateo and JD Gonzalez all drove in runs, pushing the lead to 7-1.

RiverDogs' relievers took care of the rest, as Engert Garcia (0.2 innings), Cade Citelli (1.1), Jonalbert Rumbol (1.0) and Andy Rodgriguez (1.0) completed the game with scoreless efforts. Charleston pitching held the Hillcats hitless, 0-9, with runners in scoring position in the nightcap.

With the doubleheader sweep, Charleston finishes its 12-game road trip 4-8 and returns home with a 9-17 record. The RiverDogs begin a 12-game homestand with a 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night matchup with Columbia. Fans can purchase tickets online at RiverDogs.com.

