Shorebirds Slug Three Home Runs to Win Series Finale in Fayetteville

May 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (7-20) finished their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-13) with an 8-4 win on Sunday evening.

Luis Guevara put Delmarva ahead in the first inning with a two-out, RBI single, making it 1-0.

Fayetteville swiftly responded in the bottom half with a two-run home run by Caden Powell, taking a 2-1 lead.

Delmarva counterpunched in the third as Raylin Ramos and Edwin Amparo each hit two-run homers, catapulting the Shorebirds to a 5-2 lead.

The Woodpeckers battled their way back in the sixth by scoring twice on an RBI single by Justin Trimble and a wild pitch that brought Max Holy home, trimming Delmarva's lead to 5-4.

The Shorebirds' offense delivered much-needed insurance in the eighth as Andrés Nolaya provided an RBI double to score Cole Urman from first, putting Delmarva ahead 6-4. Yasmil Bucce then hit the third home run of the night for the Shorebirds; his two-run blast gave Delmarva their largest lead at 8-4.

Those proved to be enough runs for the bullpen, as Chipper Menard, Eccel Correa, and Deivy Cruz combined to allow no earned runs in 5.1 innings, securing an 8-4 victory for Delmarva in the finale.

Eccel Correa (1-2) earned his first win of the season, while Deivy Cruz (1) picking up the save. Starting pitcher Joan Ogando was saddled with the loss for Fayetteville.

The Shorebirds continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach. They will face the Pelicans, with the first pitch of the opening game scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

