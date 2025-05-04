Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.4 vs Hickory

May the Fourth be with you,

The Fireflies close out their two-week homestand tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm vs the Hickory Crawdads. RHP Josh Hansell (1-1, 5.21 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Hickory counters with righty Ismael Agreda (0-1, 4.63 ERA).

Tonight is Star Wars Night presented by Founders Federal Credit Union. Get ready for a celebration of galactic proportions as the Fireflies wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game to help benefit Make-a-Wish of South Carolina. Following the game, we'll have a full-team autograph, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll have a fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------

FIREFLIES BOUNCE HICKORY 10-0 ON BLUEY NIGHT: Columbia had an offensive outburst and utlized a rain-shortened game to earn their first shutout of the season in a 10-0 victory in five innings against the Hickory Crawdads Saturday at Segra Park. The game started in a 1:15 minute rain delay before kicking-off. Then after the conclusion of the fifth inning, the tarp came back on the field for a 31-minute delay before the officials called the game due to inclement weather. Yunior Marte came out of the gates and pushed the Fireflies through 4.1 scoreless innings before handing the ball to the bullpen. Fraynel Nova finished the slate for Columbia, punching out a pair and completing the fifth inning.

MADE THE KESSEL RUN IN 12 PARSECS: Asbel Gonzalez tallied his second four stolen base game of the season for Columbia Tuesday. He now has two of the Fireflies four franchise games with four or more steals. The center fielder leads all of Minor League Baseball with 31 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 30 steals. Gonzalez is also riding a nine-game hitting streak that began April 25. He has scored 10 runs and stolen nine bases over the run while hitting .452 in 31 at-bats.

THIS IS THE WAY: Fraynel Nova has been one of the Fireflies best arms out of the bullpen this year. Through his first eight games, Nova is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and one save. He has really kicked it into high gear since April 17. Nova hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 7 innings during his last five outings. The righty has held opponents to a .190 average on the run.

REBELLIONS ARE BUILT ON HOPE: Thursday, Mason Miller earned his Carolina League-leading third victory of the season after four scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hansell. Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.02 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 23 strikeouts in 17.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.08 WHIP. Miller has not allowed a run since his first outing of the year April 4 and has worked 14-consecutive scoreless innings.

FRIENDLIER THAN ALDERAAN: The Fireflies are 9-2 on their current 12-game homestand. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-4 at home compared to a 5-4 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

HELLO THERE!: Ramon Ramirez added his Carolina League leading fifth homer of the season Friday. Columbia's backstop also added a pair of RBI to give him 23 RBI on the season. He's tied Carolina's Josh Adamczeski for the most RBI in the League this year

I FIND YOUR LACK OF FAITH DISTURBING: Columbia is second in the Carolina League in batting average (.272) and is second in stolen bases (78). The Fireflies also have the second-fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (213).

ALWAYS TWO THERE ARE: Last night, Brennon McNair homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The outfielder is hitting .313 in five games this week against Hickory. He has a 1.171 OPS in the series.

