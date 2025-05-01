Ballers Win Third Straight over GreenJackets with Stout Bullpen Performance

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite a late charge from the Augusta GreenJackets, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers won their third game in a row at home by a score of, 3-2, Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers jump to 14-10, settling into second place in the Carolina League South division two games behind the Columbia Fireflies. Augusta falls to 13-11 on the year, dropping their fourth of their last five games.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi earned his first victory for the Cannon Ballers, tossing five innings with one run allowed, walking one and striking out five. The bullpen notched a great evening yet again, with LHP Grant Umberger and RHP Aric McAtee combining for three shutout frames. RHP Morris Austin sealed the deal in the top of the ninth, locking in his second save of the season despite giving up a run on two hits and a walk.

For the third time this week, the Cannon Ballers tallied the first run of the ballgame, jumping ahead, 1-0, on a Ryan Burrowes RBI single that scored Nathan Archer.

The GreenJackets knotted the game in the top of the fourth inning on an Isaiah Drake RBI double, scoring Eric Hartman to tie the game, 1-1.

Miguel Santos, who has made an immediate impact in his short time with the Ballers, cranked his first home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, handing Kannapolis the, 2-1, lead after four innings.

After a few games off, George Wolkow made his presence felt in the bottom of the seventh, singling to right field to drive in Ronny Hernandez and make it, 3-1, Kannapolis.

The GreenJackets pushed hard in the top of the ninth, putting a rally together with an RBI single from Mac Guscette, which then subsequently put a runner at third, but Austin locked down the victory for the Ballers.

RHP Gabriel Rodriguez gets his turn against the GreenJackets on Friday night for the fourth of six games between the two teams. First pitch for Lionel Trains' 125th anniversary night is set for 7:00 p.m.

