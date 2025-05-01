FredNats Can't Complete Comeback in 5-4 Loss at Salem

SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (13-11) rallied for too little, too late, stranding the tying run in scoring position for the second night in a row to lose 5-4 against the Salem Red Sox (10-14). The FredNats scored four ninth-inning runs but couldn't complete the comeback.

Early on, the FredNat offense was starved for a baserunner. Salem's starter Blake Aita carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, posting seven strikeouts in the first five frames. Finally, in the sixth, Nate Ochoa roped a base hit up the middle, but Aita still faced the minimum by rolling a double play.

Aita successfully outdueled the FredNat starter Jake Bennett, who was making a rehab start from A+ Wilmington. The 2022 2nd-round draft pick threw three innings in his first game since August of 2023, allowing just one run, while striking out four. His night was done after his scheduled three innings in what was a very promising return to action.

Salem added another run instantly with two doubles to start the fourth off Erick Mejia and another two runs in the seventh, when Antonio Anderson skied a home run over the left field wall against Merritt Beeker. In a blazing-fast game, the Red Sox entered the ninth inning up 5-0.

That's when the FredNats finally started to put things together. Nick Peoples reached on an error ahead of a Jackson Ross walk and a Nate Rombach RBI single to make it 5-1. The next two batters reached as well, with Kevin Bazzell drawing a walk and Kevin Made shooting an RBI single to the left side to cut the deficit 5-2.

With just one out, Salem's bullpen catcher, Diego Viloria, entered the game seeking a save but instantaneously gave up a two-RBI double to Carlos Tavares to make it a one-run game. Add in a bobbling error in right field by Natanael Yuten and the FredNats were set up with the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second. Viloria beared down from there, though. He struck out Kelvin Diaz and got Nick Peoples to roll out to shortstop with the bases loaded to win the game.

Viloria clinched his first save, giving Aita (2-1) the win and Bennett (0-1) the loss.

In game four of the series Friday, the FredNats send Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-0, 3.94) to the mound in a 6:35 start.

