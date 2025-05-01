Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.1 vs Hickory

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.86 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Caden Scarborough (0-2, 4.30 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas at concessions stands during the game tonight.

JONES TWIRLS FIREFLIES SECOND QUALITY START OF SEASON IN 5-2 WIN: The Fireflies used a quality start from Tanner Jones and a two-run homer from Dionmy Salon to beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 at Segra Park Wednesday night. Tanner Jones (W, 2-1) was fantastic Wednesday night. The righty worked the second quality start of the season for Columbia. He followed Yunior Marte who accomplished the feat April 22. Jones went six scoreless innings and only allowed three hits while fanning a pair of Crawdads. Later, Dennis Colleran (S, 2) was able to work out a scoreless, two-inning save for the Fireflies. He finished the night with a 1-2-3 ninth where he fanned two of the three batters he faced.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez tallied his second four stolen base game of the season for Columbia Tuesday. He now has two of the Fireflies four franchise games with four or more steals.The center fielder leads all of Minor League Baseball with 30 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 24 steals.

MILLER IS MAKING IT: Thursday, Mason Miller earned his Carolina League-leading third victory of the season after four scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hansell. Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.02 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 23 strikeouts in 17.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.08 WHIP. Miller has not allowed a run since his first outing of the year April 4 and has worked 14-consecutive scoreless innings.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: Ramon Ramirez hasn't added to his League-leading homer total this week, but Columbia's backstop has driven in one RBI against the Crawdads to give him 20 RBI on the season. He's tied Carolina's Josh Adamczeski and Filippo Di Turi for the most RBI in the League this year

HIP HIP, JORGE: The Fireflies second-baseman is getting it done with his bat lately. Jorge Hernandez is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak where he's hitting .361. He's done great at setting the table. Hernandez has reached in 13-consecutive games, which is tied with Asbel Gonzalez for the longest on-base streak for a Fireflies hitter this year.

BATS BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Columbia is second in the Carolina League in batting average (.269) and is second in stolen bases (72). The Fireflies also have the fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (188).

LOVING LEAL: Henson Leal is back for his second season in the Soda City. The righty had a 4.87 ERA in 12 games for Columbia at the end of the 2024 season. This year, he has thrived in his role, spinning 13 innings across seven games to the tune of a 0.69 ERA. Leal is holding opponents to a .143 average and has only issued four free passes this year. The righty hasn't had a save opportunity yet this year, but he did earn his first hold of 2025 thanks to 2.1 hitless innings in relief Friday evening. He also received his first win of 2025 Tuesday after entering in the 10th and only allowing the inherited runner to score.

CAMERON MAKES BIG LEAGUE DREAMS COME TRUE: Last night, 2022 Fireflies pitcher Noah Cameron became the 29th former Fireflies player to make his MLB debut. He took a no-hitter into the 7th as KC won 3-1.

