Lynchburg Wins Third Straight Behind Strong Alfaro Start

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats won their third straight over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday, downing the 'Dogs 8-2.

For the second night in a row, Lynchburg received five innings from their starter. Tonight, Jervis Alfaro pitched a gem, five innings, four hits and four strikeouts, only allowing one unearned run.

It was an offensive eruption for the Hillcats in the first three innings. In the first, Jeffrey Mercedes drove home a run as Tommy Hawke touched home. Ryan Cesarini would follow suit to score Welbyn Francisca, putting the Hillcats up 2-0.

After a quiet second inning, the Hillcats would strike again in the third. Mercedes would open the scoring with an RBI single. For Mercedes, it was his ninth RBI of the series.

Cesarini would follow again, this time with a triple off the wall, which scored two. Both Luis Merejo nad Mercedes would scamper home. To top it off, Christopher Espinola doubled to right, driving home Cesarini and extending the Lynchburg lead to six.

The RiverDogs would scratch a run back in the fifth inning as Brailer Guerrero would drive home Larry Martinez with a high grounder that found left field, making it a 6-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Hillcats would add some insurance to put the game out of reach. Espinola delivered a run on a sacrifice fly to center field. Then, Robert Lopez found right field on a ground ball to score Cesarini.

Charleston would get one in the ninth on a soft single from Jose Monzon.

Lynchburg and the RiverDogs will square off for game four of the series on Friday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

