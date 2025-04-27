Bats Stay Cold, Split Series with Fayetteville

The Lynchburg Hillcats wrapped up a sluggish end to the series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, falling 10-2 to split the series.

The bats continued to stay quiet, picking up six hits through the course of the ballgame. The Hillcats have not had two or more hits in an inning since Friday.

The Hillcats would strike first, as Tommy Hawke once again caused chaos on the bases. After stealing second early in the frame, he would scamper home on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

The next two innings would belong to the Woodpeckers. The second inning would see the game even at one as Esmil Valencia single to drive home a run. Lucas Spence would follow suit later in the inning, driving him home to give Fayetteville the lead.

The third inning is where the game would unravel. Jancel Villarroel would lead off the inning with a solo home run to extend the Fayetteville lead. Then, a combination of walks and hit batters would allow for six more runs to cross the plate, putting the Woodpeckers up 9-1.

In the inning, Lynchburg pitchers would hit four batters in five plate appearances, in addition to walking five as well.

Garrett Howe would help the Hillcats inch a bit closer. After singling to open the inning, Howe would find himself on third, when a wild pitch allowed him to cross the dish, moving the deficit to 9-2.

The game would remain that way until the top of the ninth inning when Valencia would score on a Caden Powell single, extending the lead to eight, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

Lynchburg will kick off their next series on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium with the Charleston RiverDogs in town for a six-game tilt.

