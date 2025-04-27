Mudcats Beat Columbia in Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead and did not look back as they downed the Columbia Fireflies 5-2 on Sunday evening at Segra Park.

Carolina (15-6) jumped out to an early lead in the second inning when Luiyin Alastre put the Mudcats in front with a two-run home run to right, his first of the season.

The Mudcats added to their lead with three runs in the third on a wild pitch, RBI groundout and a Josh Adamczewski sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-0.

Columbia (13-8) responded with a run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Brennon McNair to cut the deficit to 5-1.

That would be all the scoring against Carolina starting pitcher John Holobetz (W, 3-0) who worked 5.1 innings allowing only one run and two hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.

The Fireflies mounted a rally in the ninth as McNair collected a one-out double down the left field line and scored when Jorge Hernandez singled to make it 5-2. However, that was as close as Columbia would get as the Mudcats held on for the victory.

Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night with first pitch set for at 6:00 P.M. as they open a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

