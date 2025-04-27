Birds Take Down Cannon Ballers in Series Finale, 8-6

April 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 8-6 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach (8-13) fell behind in the top of the third inning when Abraham Nunez scored on a wild pitch. Nathan Archer pushed the Kannapolis (11-10) advantage to 2-0 with an RBI single.

In the home half of the third frame, Christian Olivo cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout. Back-to-back doubles by Jose Escobar and Leonel Espinoza allowed Myrtle Beach to take a 3-2 lead. Cameron Sisneros capped off the inning with an RBI single to left off of Nick Pinto (0-1).

Leading 4-2 in the fourth inning, Christopher Paciolla doubled before scoring on a two-run homer by Eriandys Ramon. Espinoza plated Olivo with an RBI single that extended the lead to 7-2.

Ronny Hernandez delivered a sacrifice fly against Brooks Caple (2-1) in the top of the fifth, scoring Jordan Sprinkle. An error allowed the Cannon Ballers to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Caple exited after 5.0 innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while fanning four.

In the top of the sixth inning, Sprinkle made it a 7-5 game with an RBI single to center.

George Wolkow brought the Cannon Ballers within a run with a seventh inning sacrifice fly. With two outs and runners at first and second base, Nunez delivered a single to right that looked like it would tie the game, but Espinoza fired a strike to the plate to catch the runner and preserve the Myrtle Beach lead at 7-6.

Anderson Suriel scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the game's scoring.

Jackson Kirkpatrick worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth, using a strikeout to earn his first career save.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected 10 hits as Espinoza paced the team with a 3-for-5 night that featured a pair of RBI. Myrtle Beach logged five doubles and a homer in the 8-6 win.

The Pelicans begin a six-game road trip against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29th. Starters for both teams have not been announced.

