Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.27 vs Carolina

April 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Carolina Mudcats today at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 3.26 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and the Mudcats counter with RHP John Holobetz (2-0, 3.38 ERA).

Tonight is Sensory Safe Sunday. We're turning down the noise, limiting flashing lights and distracting sounds during the game and we're also providing a sensory zone on the Scout Motors Deck. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

-----

WINSTREAK HALTED IN 11-10 ROLLERCOASTER: The Fireflies battled with the Carolina Mudcats in an 11-10 loss that saw each team score eight runs in the fourth inning Saturday night at Segra Park. It was the fifth where Carolina gained their advantage though. Trailing 10-9, Reece Walling and Blayberg Diaz drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Jesus Made singled to plate Walling then Marco Dinges doubled to the gap to bring around Diaz, reversing the score and granting Carolina an 11-10 lead. Melvin Hernandez (W, 3-0) slowed things down after that, and worked five scoreless innings to close out the contest and hold the one-run lead.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped two more bases Friday, adding to his MiLB leading total. The center fielder has 24 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 21 steals.

MILLER IS MAKING IT: Thursday, Mason Miller earned his Carolina League-leading third victory of the season after four scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hansell. Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. The southpaw has 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.09 WHIP. He is one of four pitchers on the Fireflies roster with a sub-2.00 ERA this year (1.23) and he has tallied the second-most innings pitched (14.2) on the roster.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: Ramon Ramirez hasn't added to his League-leading homer total this week, but Columbia's backstop has driven in four RBI against the Mudcats to give him a Carolina League-best 19 on the season. He's tied with Kannapolis's Braden Montgomery for the top spot in the League.

HIP HIP, JORGE: The Fireflies second-baseman is getting it done with his bat lately. Jorge Hernandez is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak where he's hitting .333. He's done great at setting the table. Hernandez has also scored in five-straight games. He has five runs and three RBI since the stretch began April 16.

BATS BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Columbia is first in the Carolina League in batting average (.271) and is third in stolen bases (60). The Fireflies also have the third-fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (158). They trail the RiverDogs and Crawdads who have only punched out 156 times this season.

LOVING LEAL: Henson Leal is back for his second season in the Soda City. The righty had a 4.87 ERA in 12 games for Columbia at the end of the 2024 season. This year, he has thrived in his role, spinning 11 innings across six games to the tune of a 0.82 ERA. Leal is holding opponents to a .143 average and has only issued three free passes this year. The righty hasn't had a save opportunity yet this year, but he did earn his first hold of 2025 thanks to 2.1 hitless innings in relief Friday evening. He also received his first win of 2025 Tuesday after entering in the 10th and only allowing the inherited runner to score.

SETTING THE TONE: After Yunior Marte spun the Fireflies first quality start of the season Tuesday, allowing a pair of runs over six innings against the Mudcats, he leads the League with 19.1 innings pitched this year. The righty also has the eighth-best ERA amongst qualifying pitchers with a mark of 3.26. He leads the Fireflies with 18 strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2025

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.27 vs Carolina - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.