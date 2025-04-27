Shorebirds Fall to GreenJackets in Series Finale

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-16) were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets (13-8) on Sunday, with a final score of 5-3.

Augusta scored first in the top of the second inning when Leiker Figueroa singled with two outs, bringing in Colby Jones and putting the score at 1-0 for the GreenJackets.

Delmarva quickly countered in the bottom of the frame, with Luis Guevara driving in two runs on an RBI single, giving the Shorebirds their first lead at 2-1.

It remained 2-1 entering the fifth until Augusta scored three runs, thanks to a wild pitch, an RBI groundout, and a run-scoring fielder's choice, putting Delmarva behind 4-2.

The Shorebirds got one of those runs back on an RBI triple by Fernando Peguero that scored Yasmil Bucce from first base, making it a 4-3 game.

Leiker Figueroa extended Augusta's lead to two with an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth, putting Delmarva back down by two.

The Shorebirds' offense could not rally against relief pitcher Luis Arestigueta, who shut out Delmarva during his four innings on the mound, helping the GreenJackets win 5-3.

Reibyn Corona (1-0) secured the victory in relief for Augusta, while Christian Herberholz (1-1) suffered the loss for Delmarva. Luis Arestigueta (1) received the save.

Delmarva begins a two-week road trip, beginning on Tuesday in Fayetteville as they face the Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium at 6:05 p.m.

