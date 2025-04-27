Crawdads Settle for Split with Salem

Hickory, NC - The Salem Red Sox scored early and often on Sunday afternoon, earning a split of the six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads by a 19-1 score at LP Frans Stadium.

The Red Sox showed no ill effects of last night's walk-off loss against the Crawdads, as they slugged three homers in the contest. The three homers were part of a 13-hit attack that saw the Red Sox collect eight extra-base hits for the game.

Starlyn Nunez led the Salem attack with five RBI, including a bases clearing triple in the fourth inning.

Frederik Jimenez, Antonio Anderson and Yosander Asencio homered for Salem, driving in seven runs between the three Red Sox hitters.

Trennor O'Donnell tossed five shutout innings to claim his first win for Salem (8-13), snapping a three -game losing skid.

Ismael Agreda took the loss for Hickory (11-10), falling to 0-1 on the year.

The Crawdads will take Monday off before embarking on a 12-game road trip beginning in Columbia, SC, the Class-A affiliate for the Kansas City Royals. The Tuesday game will be the first of six against the Fireflies before heading to Augusta for six games against the Braves Class-A affiliate.

The club returns to Hickory for a 12-game home stand beginning May 13th against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

