Bullpen Works Six Scoreless in 5-2 Loss

April 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yeri Perez

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yeri Perez(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies fell 5-2 vs the Carolina Mudcats Sunday despite getting six scoreless innings from the bullpen.

The bullpen kept the Mudcats close Sunday. Henson Leal started with a pair of scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to 0.69. After that, Yeri Perez spun a pair of scoreless innings to send the game to the eighth. Dennis Colleran worked the eighth and ninth without allowing a run to halt the Mudcats momentum.

Luiyin Alastre started the scoring Sunday. The third baseman pulled his first homer of the season over the right field fence to score Filippo Di Turi and push the Mudcats to a 2-0 lead.

The Mudcats were able to add three more runs in the third inning. Braylon Payne and Josh Adamczewski drew walks along with a Jesus Made single to load the bases with no one out to start the inning. Then Marco Dinges lifted a sacrifice fly to right to plate Payne. Di Turi grounded out to score Made to double the Mudcats lead to 4-0 before a Yunior Marte wild pitch scored Adamczewski to increase Carolina's lead to a handful before the end of the third inning.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the first. Colton Becker led the frame off with a single and came around to score on a Brennon McNair sacrifice fly to left field. It cut Carolina's lead to 5-1.

It was McNair who started a rally in the ninth too. The left fielder drilled a double down the left field line with one out to set the table for Jorge Hernandez. Hernandez dribbled a base knock through a hole on the right side to bring around McNair and cut Carolina's lead to 5-2. Ultimately, the Fireflies rally came up short after a crafty doubleplay from second baseman Filippo Di Turi.

The Fireflies continue their homestand Tuesday as the Hickory Crawdads come to town. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Tuesday is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite while at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.