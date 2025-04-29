Jeffrey Mercedes Powers Lynchburg over Chalreston
April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Jeffrey Mercedes drove in three RBI's for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they downed the Charleston RiverDogs, 6-5, on Tuesday evening.
After a dominant first two innings from Jogly Garcia, Charleston would hang close. However, the bullpen for the 'Cats held strong, ending their three game losing streak.
Lynchburg started the scoring early, cracking the board in the first inning. Luis Merejo would drive home the first with a triple off the right field wall. After Bennett Thompson scored him on an error in right, Ryan Cesarini would plate Thompson to put Lynchburg in front 3-0.
Charleston would answer back in the third inning after a wild pitch from Jogly Garcia would allow a run to score. Nathan Flewelling tied things up with a grounder to center field, which scored two.
It did not take long for the Hillcats to respond and retake the lead, as the bottom of the frame belonged to Lynchburg. Jeffrey Mercedes doubled down the right field line, scoring Thompson and pushing Lynchburg back in front.
In the fifth, Angel Mateo would change the score line again with a double to left field which scored two.
Once again, Lynchburg would respond immediately as Mercedes deposited his first home run of the season. His blast to right field carried over the wall, plating Thompson for the third time tonight.
From there, the bullpens would take care of business, with neither team scoring from the sixth inning forward. Xavier Martinez returned for his first outing from the IL, throwing a solid inning of work, picking up a strikeout. Logan McGuire bounced back from his last outing to close out the game for his second save of the year.
Lynchburg and Charleston will battle again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.
