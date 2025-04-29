Shorebirds Fall to Woodpeckers in Series Opener

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-17) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in Tuesday's series opener at Segra Stadium, 6-4.

The Shorebirds scored first in the second inning with an infield single by Luis Guevara, bringing Cole Urman home from third to make it 1-0-Guevara's third-straight game with an RBI.

The Woodpeckers responded at the bottom of the frame with a bases-clearing triple by Max Holy. He scored moments later on a sacrifice fly, putting Delmarva behind 4-1.

In the top of the third, Braylin Tavera tied the game with a no-doubt home run over the centerfield wall, making it a 4-4 game.

Fayetteville quickly went back up 5-4 in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Lucas Spence.

In the eighth inning, the Woodpeckers capitalized on a pair of errors to score an insurance run, putting them ahead 6-4 as they entered the final frame.

Delmarva's offense could not produce any runs against Joan Ogando, who blanked the Shorebirds in his five innings on the mound, helping them secure a 6-4 victory.

Joan Ogando (1-1) earned the win for Fayetteville while Chase Allsup (1-4) suffered the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds continue their series on Wednesday with an early matchup against the Woodpeckers at 11:05 a.m. Yeiber Cartaya will take the mound for Delmarva, facing Raimy Rodriguez for Fayetteville.

