Pitching Leads the Way to 3-2 Win in Opener vs Hickory

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Mason Miller

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Mason Miller(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies held the Hickory Crawdads to 1-9 with runners in scoring position to maintain a 3-2 win in the series opener at Segra Park Tuesday night.

Columbia drove ahead in the bottom of the third inning. Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Then Colton Becker got aboard with a Texas League single to right field. With one out, Derlin Figueroa slapped a base knock to right to load the bases.

With a pair of outs, Jorge Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He ripped a two-run single to left to score Gonzalez and Becker to push Columbia in front 3-2.

Josh Hansell (W, 1-1) twirled a gem for the Fireflies. The righty went five innings and only allowed a pair of runs. He struck out four before he gave the ball to the bullpen. Fraynel Nova (H, 2) pitched a scoreless sixth inning and then gave the ball to Mason Miller (S, 1).

The southpaw worked three scoreless innings while striking out the Crawdads seven times to keep Hickory at bay Tuesday. Miller has not allowed a run to score since his first outing of the year, April 4. He's now gone 14-consecutive innings without an earned run.

Asbel Gonzalez got Columbia on the board in the first inning. The center fielder blooped a single to right to lead-off the inning. Then he stole second and third to earn his 27th steal of 2025. Derlin Figueroa sent him home with a single to left to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, Gonzalez swiped another pair of bags for his second four stolen base game of the 2025 season. The Fireflies record for steals in a game belongs to Maikel Garcia, who stole five against the Augusta GreenJackets July 2, 2021. The only other Fireflies player to steal four bases is Jean Ramirez.

The Crawdads countered in the top of the second inning. After Rafe Perich drew a lead-off walk, Yeremy Cabrera singled to put the go-ahead run aboard. The two advanced on a wild pitch and then Hector Osario knocked a two-run single to right to put Hickory in front.

Columbia continues their series with Hickory tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Tanner Jones (1-1, 5.74 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP J'Briell Easly (1-1, 0.82 ERA).

Tomorrow is a White Claw Wednesday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $5 16 oz White Claws at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.