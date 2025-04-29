Mudcats Take Series Opener from Myrtle Beach

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used a four-run fourth inning to take a commanding lead and held on for victory Tuesday night as they beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-6 in the series lid-lifter at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (16-6) entered the fourth inning leading by a run but exploded for a quartet of scores highlighted by RBI singles from Jesus Made and Josh Adamczewski. Marco Dinges capped the scoring with a two-run triple that pushed the Mudcats lead to 7-2.

Myrtle Beach (8-14) clawed back in the sixth inning with three RBI singles from Owen Ayers, Alexey Lumpuy and Christian Olivo to cut the lead to 7-5.

Then, on the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth, Made added some insurance blasting his third home run of the season over the scoreboard in left for an 8-5 advantage. Made would finish the game with four hits and three RBI.

In the ninth, the Pelicans pulled a run closer on a Cameron Sisneros single but stranded the tying run on base as the Mudcats held on to claim victory, 8-6.

The series continues Wednesday morning at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 11:00 A.M. Carolina will send RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 2.92) to the mound while Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Will Frisch (0-2, 9.00).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.