RiverDogs Drop Back-And-Forth Battle in First Meeting with Hillcats

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg, VA. - The RiverDogs battled back from a first-inning deficit but ultimately dropped the series opener to the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-5 on a blustery Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

The loss is Charleston's fourth consecutive, dropping the team's record to 8-14.

The Hillcats, a Guardians affiliate, pushed across three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Luis Merejo drove in the first run with an RBI triple. He scored during the next at-bat, as right fielder Angel Mateo dropped a fly ball off the bat of Bennett Thompson. Ryan Cesarini drove Thompson home on an RBI single that made it 3-0.

The RiverDogs rallied to tie the game in the top of the third inning. After Jose Perez scored on a wild pitch, Nathan Flewelling drove in two with a single up the middle to knot the game at three.

Lynchburg quickly snapped back in the bottom of the inning, regaining the lead on Jeffery Mercedes' RBI double.

The game continued to see-saw in the fifth inning. In the top of the inning, Mateo delivered a two-RBI double to left field, propelling the 'Dogs back in front, 5-4.

Charleston starter Jacob Kmatz retired the first two batters of the bottom of the fifth, and appeared to be on his way to a third as Thompson send a ground ball to the hole at short. Shortstop Jose Monzon uncorked a high throw to first that allowed Thompson to reach but was ruled a hit.

The next batter, Mercedes, launched a two-run home run to right field that put Lynchburg ahead, 6-5, for the rest of the game.

Dominic Niman kept it a one run game with three scoreless innings in relief for Charleston, but the RiverDogs couldn't break through. Charleston managed a base runner in the sixth, seventh and eighth, but none advanced past second base.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:30pm. The RiverDogs return home to begin a 12-game homestand on May 6. Tickets for all games are available on RiverDogs.com.

