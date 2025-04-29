Harris Plays Hero in Ballers' First Walkoff Win of Season against Augusta

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - C Calvin Harris notched a three-hit day in what ended up as the first walk-off win for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers of 2025. The Ballers took game one, 4-3, in their first game of six against the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Cannon Ballers move to 12-10 on the season, one game behind the GreenJackets in the Carolina League South division. Kannapolis is now 4-6 at home and an even .500 at 8-8 against teams over .500 on the season. Augusta falls to 13-9 with the loss and 7-6 on the road after the first game of the series.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela tied a Ballers-high in Tuesday's contest, going six innings to earn five strikeouts while walking two and allowing three runs on four hits. RHP Jack Young followed up in the seventh and eighth with a pair of shutout innings, while RHP Carlton Perkins (W, 2-1) shut down Augusta over the top of the ninth to make it three shutout innings for the bullpen.

Newcomer Miguel Santos tallied the first run driven in of Tuesday's game, doubling to right field to score Harris and make it, 1-0, after two innings.

The GreenJackets jumped on Brizuela in the top of the fourth, notching their only three runs of the game on an RBI triple by Eric Hartman, who scored on the same sequence on a throwing error from Javier Mogollon. Later in the frame, Isaiah Drake crossed the plate on a wild pitch, making it, 3-1, Augusta after four.

Abraham Nunez made an impact in his home debut for Kannapolis, launching his first home run of his Cannon Ballers career in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to, 3-2, in favor of the GreenJackets.

Kannapolis rallied in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff swinging-bunt single from Mogollon, who scored on a Lyle Miller-Green RBI single. After Ryan Burrowes entered as a pinch-runner for Miller-Green, Harris tallied his third hit of the night with a double into the gap in right-center, buying enough time for Burrowes to cross the plate on a collision at home to hand the Ballers their first win of the week.

LHP Christian Oppor gets his second Education Day start of the season in the second of six games with the Cannon Ballers and GreenJackets on Wednesday morning. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark.

