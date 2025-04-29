Woodpeckers Edge Shorebirds to Open Homestand

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-11) got their big swings off early, and the pitching took over late to christen their return to Segra Stadium with a 6-4 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds (5-17).

Although the Shorebirds opened the scoring via an infield single in the top of the second inning, the Woodpeckers emphatically responded by plating four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Drew Brutcher, Kedaur Trujillo, and Cesar Hernandez worked consecutive walks to open the rally, setting Max Holy up to drive them all home on a triple to the right-center field wall. Waner Luciano then promptly lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Holy home and placing the Woodpeckers ahead 4-1.

Braylin Tavera erased the Delmarva deficit shortly thereafter thanks to a three-run home run in the top of the fourth, but Fayetteville once again went right back to work to restore the lead. Holy reached on an error and Luciano walked to give Lucas Spence runners on first and second base, and he responded by ripping an automatic double, propelling the Woodpeckers back in front 5-4.

From that point forward, Joan Ogando silenced the Shorebirds offense. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out five in a winning effort. The Woodpeckers spotted him an insurance run by capitalizing on three Delmarva errors in the bottom of the eighth, but he ended up not needing the help as he picked up the final 15 outs en route to the victory.

Fayetteville can secure their fifth straight win on Wednesday at 11:05 AM in game two of their six-game series. RHP Raimy Rodriguez takes the hill for the Woodpeckers against RHP Yeiber Cartaya for the Shorebirds. The contest marks the first Education Day Matinee of the homestand as thousands of students from around Cumberland County will descend upon Segra Stadium to enjoy a day at the ballpark.

