Salem Drops Series Opener to Fredericksburg 9-5

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (8-14) dropped the series opener to the Fredericksburg Nationals (13-9) on Tuesday night, falling 9-5 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Making his first start of the season, left-hander Shea Sprague delivered a standout performance for Salem. The 2024 13th round draft pick worked five innings, allowing just two runs while striking out nine - the most by any Red Sox pitcher this season.

Both runs against Sprague came during two out rallies. In the third inning, Elijah Nunez opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Cristhian Vaquero followed with a run-scoring single in the fifth to put the Nationals ahead 2-0.

Through five innings, the game was moving quickly and featured just two runs and a combined seven hits. But momentum swung dramatically in the sixth inning, which produced 12 total runs, seven walks and six hits between the two teams combined.

Fredericksburg erupted for seven runs to start the frame. Salem reliever Nicholas Judice struggled in his appearance, recording only one out and issuing five walks and having all seven runs credited to him. RBI hits from Jorgelys Mota and Randal Diaz helped key the offensive outburst, as the FredNats pushed their lead to 9-0 before the Red Sox could respond.

Salem mounted a rally of its own in the home half of the sixth. Fraymi De Leon and Starlyn Nunez opened the inning with back-to-back walks. Yoeilin Cespedes put Salem on the board with an RBI double to right-center. Kleyver Salazar followed with a run-scoring groundout, and Freili Encarnacion ripped an RBI double to left. Frederik Jimenez then delivered an RBI single, and a wild pitch later allowed him to score, cutting the deficit to 9-5.

The Red Sox threatened again in the seventh. Karim Ayubi singled, Nunez reached on an error by the second baseman and Salazar drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. But the rally came to an abrupt end when Encarnacion grounded out to second base.

From there, the Nationals' bullpen held firm. Gavin Bruni, Matthew Bollenbacher, Robert Cranz and Merrick Baldo each tossed a scoreless inning to keep Salem off the board the rest of the way and preserve the win for Fredericksburg.

The loss marks Salem's fifth straight home loss and drops the club to 4-6 at home this season.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field. Right-hander Ben Hansen is scheduled to make his debut for the Red Sox. The former BYU Cougar was assigned to Salem on Tuesday as part of a roster move that sent Franklin Arias, Brandon Clarke and Matt McShane to High-A Greenville.

