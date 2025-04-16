Salem Wins See-Saw Battle with Lynchburg, 9-7

SALEM, Va. - On a sunny Wednesday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field, the Salem Red Sox (5-6) bounced back from a tough Tuesday loss with a thrilling 9-7 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (5-6). In a game filled with momentum swings, timely hitting, and heads-up baserunning, the Sox snapped their five-game losing streak and picked up their first comeback win of the 2025 season.

The Hillcats struck first with a run in the opening frame, but Salem wasted no time answering back. In the bottom of the second, the Sox took advantage of a walk, an error, and a pair of singles-highlighted by an RBI base hit from Yosander Asencio to even the score at one apiece. That set the table for Franklin Arias, who delivered a two-run single to right field to put Salem on top, 3-1.

Lynchburg chipped away with a run in the fourth inning, but Salem once again responded in the home half. Frederik Jimenez worked a walk, swiped second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came around to score on another wild pitch to extend the Red Sox lead to 4-2 heading into the fifth.

The fifth inning turned into a wild back-and-forth sequence. The Hillcats struck for three runs to reclaim a 5-4 lead, only for Salem to punch right back. Starlyn Nunez came through with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Arias and tying the game once again.

Things took a dramatic turn in the seventh. With two outs and two on, Salem reliever Matt McShane was one pitch away from escaping a jam when Jeffrey Mercedes lifted a towering fly ball to shallow left. Left fielder Karim Ayubi appeared to have it tracked, but a gust of wind pushed the ball just out of reach, allowing it to drop in for a two-run knock and gave Lynchburg a 7-5 edge.

The Red Sox didn't let that hit be the final blow as Yoeilin Cespedes led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to the gap, and Antonio Anderson followed with a sharp RBI single to cut the deficit to one. After two quick outs, Lynchburg called to the bullpen for right-hander Sean Matson. Nunez greeted the new arm with a clutch single back up the middle to score Anderson and tie the game at seven.

Jimenez then hit a slow roller to second that was barely kept in the infield by a diving Alberto Mendez. Jimenez beat the throw, and Nunez never stopped running, scoring all the way from second on the infield single to give Salem an 8-7 lead.

In the eighth, Kleyver Salazar added some breathing room with an RBI base hit, padding the lead to 9-7.

McShane, who entered in the sixth, stayed on to start the ninth and recorded the first out capping his three inning gem, allowing just one hit, no runs and striking out four, earning his second win of the season. Nicolas De La Cruz came on to finish the job, securing the save by inducing a lineout and then catching a sharp liner himself for the final out.

The victory ends a five-game skid for Salem and gives the Sox a much-needed boost heading into the middle third of the six-game series.

The Red Sox and Hillcats return to action Thursday night for game three at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as left-hander Devin Futrell, the former Vanderbilt Commodore, makes his much-anticipated professional debut on the mound.

