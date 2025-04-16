Mudcats Drop Contest to Delmarva

April 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds held the Carolina League's top offense in check on Wednesday night, limiting the Carolina Mudcats to three runs and four hits as the Shorebirds snapped a four-game losing streak beating Carolina 6-3 at Five County Stadium.

Delmarva (4-7) jumped out to a first inning lead thanks to a two-run home run from Braylin Tavera, his second of the season.

Carolina (9-2) would tie the game in the second when the first two batters reached base via a walk and fielding error. The Mudcats plated their first run when a double steal worked to perfection as Braylon Payne raced home with the first run of the inning.

Luiyin Alastre would come up with two-outs in the second and deliver a triple to tie the game.

That would be as close as the Mudcats would get as the Shorebirds plated a pair of runs in the fourth off reliever Jesus Flores (L, 0-1) including a solo home run by Yasmil Bucce to give the visitors a 4-2 advantage. The lead would grow to 6-2 in the seventh when two more runs scored.

Carolina could manage just two hits and one run against Shorebirds reliever Cohen Achen (W, 2-0) who covered the final six innings of the game to earn the victory and even the series.

The six-game series will continue Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. Carolina will send RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 6.23) while Delmarva gives the ball to RHP Chase Allsup (1-1, 1.93)

