GreenJackets Score Eight Unanswered Runs, Best Pelicans 11-4
April 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
North Augusta, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets 11-4 on Wednesday night at SRP Park.
Augusta (6-5) found the run column first in the home half of the third inning when Isaiah Drake drove home a pair of runs with a single to center against Myrtle Beach (4-7) starter, Will Frisch. The GreenJackets capped off the three-run frame by scoring on a passed ball.
Trailing 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Matt Halbach laced a two-run double to left that scored both Jose Escobar and Cole Mathis. An error on the Augusta shortstop allowed Halbach to score, tying the game. Leonel Espinoza gave the Pelicans a 4-3 advantage, plating Michael Carico with an RBI single off of Riley Frey (1-0).
Frisch finished after 3.0 innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while fanning four batters.
The GreenJackets responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a three-run double by Mac Guscette against Alfredo Romero (0-1).
Leading 7-4, Augusta scored a run in both the fifth and sixth innings before erupting for three more runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Offensively, the Pelicans tabbed seven hits. Mathis and Halbach each delivered two knocks while Espinoza pushed his hitting streak to nine games. All of the scoring for Myrtle Beach came in the fourth inning.
The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 17th. RHP Nazier Mulé (1-0, 1.80) is slated to pitch for Myrtle Beach against RHP Owen Hackman (1-0, 4.50) for Augusta.
