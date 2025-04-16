Woodpeckers Bats Break out to Beat FredNats

April 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-5) offense continued to roll on Wednesday night at SEGRA Stadium, recording four extra-base hits and 12 total to defeat in a resounding 7-1 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals (5-6).

The win marks Fayetteville's fifth straight, giving them the longest active winning streak in the Carolina League.

Early on, the Woodpeckers got to work establishing a lead. A Cesar Hernandez leadoff home run and Esmil Valencia infield single plated two runs in the first inning before Caden Powell's two-out double one frame later brought home another, racing them ahead 3-0.

With run support at his back, starting pitcher Rafael Gonzalez quickly settled in. The right-hander scattered three hits across five scoreless innings, striking out six without walking a single batter and not allowing a single Fredericksburg base runner past second base. Additionally, he also set a new high in innings pitched for a Fayetteville starter in 2025, becoming the first to earn a winning decision.

Although the Nationals got a run back on a Cristhian Vaquero solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, the Woodpeckers quickly nullified the damage. Jason Schiavone responded with a solo shot of his own in Fayetteville's next turn at bat, and in the bottom of the seventh, he added an RBI automatic double onto of Oliver Carrillo's two-run single to extend their advantage to 7-1.

From that point forward, the bullpen guided the Woodpeckers to victory. Alonzo Tredwell and Dawil Almonte combined to hold the Nationals scoreless throughout the game's final third, locking down the win.

The Woodpeckers can push their winning streak to six games and secure at least a series split against the FredNats on Thursday night at the midway point of this six-game series. RHP Twine Palmer is expected to toe the slab for Fayetteville while Fredericksburg hands the ball to RHP Alexander Meckley in search of their first win at SEGRA Stadium. Furthermore, the Woodpeckers host their first Bark in the Park of the season presented by Fayetteville Pet Resort & The Urban Dog.

