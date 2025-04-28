Woodpeckers Split Six-Game Set in Lynchburg

Another Strong Road Weekend

The first two road trips of the season at Delmarva and Lynchburg have played out in identical fashion, with the Woodpeckers dropping the first three contests before sweeping the weekend. Following an 0-3 start in Lynchburg, the Woodpeckers rallied off 9-6, 2-0, and 10-2 wins to escape the mountains with a series split. The 3-3 week puts Fayetteville a game back of .500 at 10-11 and 5.0 games back of the first place Carolina Mudcats in the north division standings.

Plate Performers

Drew Brutcher, Jancel Villarroel and Lucas Spence were the driving force behind the Fayetteville offense while in Lynchburg. Brutcher went 7-for-16 over four games with a double, triple and five RBI. Villarroel continued his hot start to the season, slashing .348/.423/.652 with four extra-base hits and 4 RBI. Spence connected for three double and stole four bases, upping his season OBP to .475

Mighty Mayer

RHP Bryce Mayer put together a career outing Saturday night against Delmarva, striking out 11 Shorebirds over 4.0 scoreless innings. All but one of his outs were recorded by way of the K, marking a new team-high for strikeouts in a single game. Across the first four outings of his season, Mayer is pitching to a 2.41 ERA with 27 strikeouts and just two walks. The 16th round pick out of Mizzou has also not allowed a run in three of his four appearances to this point.

Spence Among League Leaders

Fayetteville outfielder Lucas Spence is ranked inside the Carolina League's top 10 in a number of different categories. The free agent signing out of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville ranks ninth in batting average (.323), fifth in on-base percentage (.475), 11th in walks (15) and 16th in runs scored (13).

Next Up

Fayetteville begins a 12-game series on Tuesday night hosting the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A, Baltimore Orioles) for six games followed by the Salem Red Sox for six. Delmarva has started the season 5-16 and sit five games behind the Woodpeckers in the north division standings. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

