Dinges Named Carolina League Player of the Week

April 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C - Carolina Mudcats catcher Marco Dinges was named the Carolina League Player of the Week on Monday.

Dinges is coming off a monster opening weekend in which he hit .471 (8-for-17) with two extra base hits including a home run. The 21-year-old also drove in seven against Columbia last week.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth Round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, Dinges enters his first full season with Carolina after playing the final 13 games of the season with the Mudcats last year.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:00 P.M. as they begin a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

