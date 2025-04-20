Woodpecker Bats Break Down FredNats Bullpen

April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-8) got their best swings of the series off on Easter Sunday as they took down the Fredericksburg Nationals (8-7) 7-1 to earn a series split.

After Woodpeckers starter Ramsey David tossed three scoreless innings to get the game started, the offense promptly backed him up and plated the first run. Jancel Villarroel lifted a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the third, handing Fayetteville a 1-0 lead.

Although the FredNats tied the game in their next turn at bat, the Woodpeckers lineup was just getting started. Facing the first arm out of the bullpen, Waner Luciano ripped an RBI double and Carlos Cauro crushed a two-run home run in back-to-back fashion in the bottom of the fourth to propel Fayetteville ahead 4-1. The very next inning, Kedaur Trujillo followed up by launching a two-run home run of his own, extending their newfound lead to five runs.

With a comfortable lead at his back, Bryce Mayer emerged from the Fayetteville bullpens and carved up the Fredericksburg order. He worked 3.1 innings of no-run baseball, scattering four hits while striking out five in his second outinhttps://www.microsoft365.com/?auth=1g of the six-game set.

The Woodpeckers tallied one more run in the eighth inning on a Luciano ground out, giving Francisco Frias a sizeable edge to finish the game. He recorded the final five outs, sending Fayetteville home victorious.

Fayetteville has an off-day tomorrow before opening a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday. They return home to SEGRA stadium on April 29th to ring in a 12-game homestand starting with six games versus the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday which coincides with Bark in the Park presented by The Fayetteville Pet Resort & The Urban Dog.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.