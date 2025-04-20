Fayetteville's Six Unanswered Runs Doom FredNats in Easter Sunday Loss

April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (8-7) couldn't overcome a mid-game offensive onslaught from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-8), who scored five runs between the fourth and fifth innings to win 7-1 and secure a series split.

Both starters were good on Sunday afternoon with relievers-turned-starters Erik Tolman and Ramsey David navigating three full innings. For Fredericksburg, Tolman had made four relief appearances before his first start of the season. He cruised through the first two innings, but labored through his third, allowing a run on a trio of hits and a sacrifice fly. The FredNats didn't score off of David, but did bring in a run in the fourth on a Yoander Rivero RBI groundout.

Then, when the Fredericksburg bullpen doors swung open, the Woodpeckers did their damage. Angel Roman, who had previously made two starts for the FredNats, entered for the fourth and quickly got two outs. Then, he clipped Justin Trimble with an errant pitch, who was promptly doubled in by Waner Luciano and Fayetteville led again 2-1. It didn't stop there.

The next batter Carlos Cauro unloaded on a Roman offering and cleared the berm in left field, twisting the knife in a three-run innings that put the 'Peckers in front 4-1.

Roman got another inning in the fifth and, again with two outs, saw Fayetteville take flight when Kedaur Trujillo deposited another two-run homer over the fence in left field to extend the lead to 6-1.

While the FredNat bats stayed quiet, the Woodpeckers added an insurance run in the eighth and handed a six-run cushion to Francisco Frias, who finished off a 7-1 win. The loss halted the FredNats three-game winning streak, ending a still-successful road trip with a 3-3 road series split. Roman (0-1) got the loss as Cam Brown (1-0) got the win.

With a day off Monday, the FredNats will be back in action Tuesday as they welcome the Charleston RiverDogs for a 6:05 start.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.