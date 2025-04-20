GreenJackets Flirt with History in Easter Victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans did not muster a hit until the 9th inning, as a trio of GreenJacket pitchers held the offense completely at bay en route to a 4-1 win on Easter Sunday at SRP Park.

The Jackets' eight hitless innings was the furthest into a game Augusta has carried a no-hitter at SRP Park since July 17th, 2016, when Jake McCasland threw a 7-inning no-hitter at Lake Olmstead Stadium against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Luis Arestigueta was the man who got the ball rolling for Augusta, as he worked around a walk and two hit batsmen to go three hitless innings in his first home start of 2025. He was succeeded by Samuel Mejia, who retired 12 of the 13 men he faced and earned his first victory with the GreenJackets. Jacob Gomez would continue the bid at history in the 8th, walking one without a hit.

Augusta stood three outs from a hitless endeavor entering the 9th, but hopes were short-lived, as Cameron Sisneros led off the 9th by doubling off the fence against Jackson Dannelley. A second double from Angel Cepeda put the Pelicans on the board, but Dannelley retired the next three men he faced to secure the first six-game series victory of 2025 for the GreenJackets.

Offensively, Augusta mustered just one run off of starter Brooks Caple, manufactured in the 5th via two infield singles from Mac Guscette and John Gil. The Jackets pushed three more across in the 6th, with Guscette continuing his scorching start to the year with an RBI double, upping his team lead in the category to 12. A wild pitch and groundout from Alen Pineda put the final two runs on the board, more than enough to secure a second straight W.

The GreenJackets now embark on their longest road trip of 2025, a 12-game endeavor between Delmarva and Kannapolis as Augusta looks to stay above .500 to start the year. The Pelicans will head back home to host the Cannon Ballers for six games, and will not return to Augusta this season. The 'Jackets make two trips totaling nine games out to Pelicans Ballpark, the first of which comes in late May.

