Delmarva Falls to Carolina in Easter Finale
April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-11) were shut out by the Carolina Mudcats (13-2) in Sunday's series finale, losing by a score of 8-0.
Sebastian Gongora got the game started with a strong, two-inning performance for the Shorebirds, striking out five batters while allowing no runs.
After a scoreless first three innings, Carolina broke the stalemate by scoring twice, using a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Tyler Rodriguez to take a 2-0 lead.
Josh Adamczewski doubled the Mudcats' lead with a two-run double in the fifth, making it 4-0.
Eric Bitonti drove in another run for Carolina in the sixth, singling home Luis Peña to extend Delmarva's deficit to 5-0.
The Mudcats sealed the game in the eighth by scoring three times, highlighted by an RBI single from Braylon Payne and a two-run homer from Luis Peña, making it 8-0.
Delmarva was kept off the scoreboard in the final inning, completing a shutout victory for the Mudcats in the finale.
Starting pitcher John Holobetz (2-0) earned the win for Carolina, while Evan Yates (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.
The Shorebirds return home to face the Augusta GreenJackets, starting on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. for Education Day at Perdue Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2025
- Salem Falls in Series Finale, 5-2 to Lynchburg - Salem Red Sox
- Cabrera's First Homer Lifts Fireflies over Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Delmarva Falls to Carolina in Easter Finale - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Mudcats Shut out Delmarva in Series Finale - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.20 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.