Delmarva Falls to Carolina in Easter Finale

April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-11) were shut out by the Carolina Mudcats (13-2) in Sunday's series finale, losing by a score of 8-0.

Sebastian Gongora got the game started with a strong, two-inning performance for the Shorebirds, striking out five batters while allowing no runs.

After a scoreless first three innings, Carolina broke the stalemate by scoring twice, using a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Tyler Rodriguez to take a 2-0 lead.

Josh Adamczewski doubled the Mudcats' lead with a two-run double in the fifth, making it 4-0.

Eric Bitonti drove in another run for Carolina in the sixth, singling home Luis Peña to extend Delmarva's deficit to 5-0.

The Mudcats sealed the game in the eighth by scoring three times, highlighted by an RBI single from Braylon Payne and a two-run homer from Luis Peña, making it 8-0.

Delmarva was kept off the scoreboard in the final inning, completing a shutout victory for the Mudcats in the finale.

Starting pitcher John Holobetz (2-0) earned the win for Carolina, while Evan Yates (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds return home to face the Augusta GreenJackets, starting on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. for Education Day at Perdue Stadium.

