Woodpeckers Win First Two Games against Shorebirds
April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-18) lost to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-11) by a final score of 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Shorebirds put themselves ahead in the first inning thanks to Kevin Guerrero, who singled home Fernando Peguero, making it 1-0 Delmarva.
Fayetteville grabbed the lead in the third on a two-run homer by Caden Powell, putting the Shorebirds behind 2-1.
With the score still 2-1, the Woodpeckers extended their lead by scoring four runs, capitalizing on an error, executing a first-and-third steal, and delivering a pair of RBI hits from Max Holy and Esmil Valencia to achieve a 6-1 advantage.
Two more runs crossed the plate in the sixth on a fielder's choice and an RBI single by Justin Trimble, giving Fayetteville an 8-1 edge.
Cole Urman connected for his first home run of the season in the seventh inning; his solo shot made it an 8-2 game.
Delmarva continued to battle in the eighth, scoring three times on RBI singles by Kevin Guerrero and Cole Urman, along with a run-scoring groundout by Edrei Campos, trimming the deficit to 8-5.
However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as the Woodpeckers held on to win 8-5, securing victories in the first two games of the series.
Reliever Anthony Cruz (2-2) earned the win for Fayetteville with starting pitcher Yeiber Cartaya (0-2) taking the loss for Delmarva.
The series continues on Thursday with Jacob Cravey taking the mound against Ramsey David. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Woodpeckers Walk Past Shorebirds on Education Day - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Carolina Bests Myrtle Beach 7-6 in Extra-Inning Thriller - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Mudcats Rally Past Myrtle Beach in Extra Innings - Carolina Mudcats
- Woodpeckers Win First Two Games against Shorebirds - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.30 vs Hickory - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.