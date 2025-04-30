Woodpeckers Win First Two Games against Shorebirds

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-18) lost to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-11) by a final score of 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Shorebirds put themselves ahead in the first inning thanks to Kevin Guerrero, who singled home Fernando Peguero, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

Fayetteville grabbed the lead in the third on a two-run homer by Caden Powell, putting the Shorebirds behind 2-1.

With the score still 2-1, the Woodpeckers extended their lead by scoring four runs, capitalizing on an error, executing a first-and-third steal, and delivering a pair of RBI hits from Max Holy and Esmil Valencia to achieve a 6-1 advantage.

Two more runs crossed the plate in the sixth on a fielder's choice and an RBI single by Justin Trimble, giving Fayetteville an 8-1 edge.

Cole Urman connected for his first home run of the season in the seventh inning; his solo shot made it an 8-2 game.

Delmarva continued to battle in the eighth, scoring three times on RBI singles by Kevin Guerrero and Cole Urman, along with a run-scoring groundout by Edrei Campos, trimming the deficit to 8-5.

However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as the Woodpeckers held on to win 8-5, securing victories in the first two games of the series.

Reliever Anthony Cruz (2-2) earned the win for Fayetteville with starting pitcher Yeiber Cartaya (0-2) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The series continues on Thursday with Jacob Cravey taking the mound against Ramsey David. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.