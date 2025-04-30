Hillcats' Homers Sink RiverDogs

Lynchburg, VA. - RiverDogs' second baseman Jack Lines blasted his first career home run, but Lynchburg used two longballs to defeat the RiverDogs 7-4 on Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The RiverDogs (8-15) have now lost five consecutive games.

The Hillcats drew first blood in the second inning on Jose Pirela's RBI double off Jayden Voelker.

Charleston drew even in the top of the fourth, as Narciso Polanco used a sacrifice fly to drive Angel Mateo home.

In the bottom of the inning, poor command haunted Voelker. Bennett Thompson walked to open the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a dropped third strike and then scored on another wild pitch, making it 2-1.

Voelker finished his four-inning outing with four strikeouts - both season highs.

The remainder of the scoring in the game came via the big fly.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Hillcats loaded the bases on an error, hit by pitch and walk. Jeffery Mercedes unloaded them, belting a grand slam to open up the score, 6-1.

The lead swelled to 7-1 Lynchburg in the seventh inning, as Luis Merjo homered to left.

Charleston didn't go quietly, as Lines launched a line-drive three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-4. The comeback was stopped there, as the 'Dogs couldn't manufacture any scoring in the ninth.

The RiverDogs continue the series tomorrow at 6:30pm, with Trevor Harrison set to start for Charleston. The RiverDogs return home on Tuesday to take on Columbia. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

