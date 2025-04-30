Mudcats Rally Past Myrtle Beach in Extra Innings

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jesus Made blasted a ball off the left field wall to cap a four-run 11th inning as the Carolina Mudcats stunned the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (17-6) came to bat in the 11th trailing by three but strung together quality at bats against Brayden Spears (L, 0-3). Reece Walling started the frame with a single that brought home Demetrio Nadal and cut the deficit to two. Following a hit batsman, Luis Lameda lined a base hit to center field that scored a pair and tied the game before Made won it on the first pitch of the at bat.

Myrtle Beach (8-15) took the lead in the top of the 11th inning against Mudcat reliever Jack Seppings (W, 1-0) as Alexey Lumpuy was issued a bases loaded walk which was followed by a two-run double by Christian Olivo.

The three-run comeback win for Carolina matches their largest comeback win this season and is the Mudcats third extra inning victory of the campaign.

The series continues Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. Carolina will send RHP Travis Smith (0-1, 2.25) to the mound while Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Nazier Mule (2-0, 2.40)

