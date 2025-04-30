Jones Twirls Fireflies Second Quality Start of Season in 5-2 Win

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Tanner Jones

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used a quality start from Tanner Jones and a two-run homer from Dionmy Salon to beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 at Segra Park Wednesday night.

Tanner Jones (W, 2-1) was fantastic Wednesday night. The righty worked the second quality start of the season for Columbia. He followed Yunior Marte who accomplished the feat April 22. Jones went six scoreless innings and only allowed three hits while fanning a pair of Crawdads.

Later, Dennis Colleran (S, 2) was able to work out a scoreless, two-inning save for the Fireflies. He finished the night with a 1-2-3 ninth where he fanned two of the three batters he faced.

Nick Conti was the final pitcher to work for the Fireflies. The righty allowed a pair of runs in the seventh to get the ball to Colleran.

Columbia jumped on the board first in the third inning. After a Josi Novas single, Dionmy Salon ripped his first homer of the season to the home run porch in left field to put Columbia on top 2-0. After that, Asbel Gonzalez and Colton Becker hit back-to-back singles and executed a double steal to set the table for Ramon Ramirez. Columbia's designated hitter slapped a sacrifice fly to center to score Gonzalez to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.

The Fireflies added a run in the fourth. Derlin Figueroa led off the fourth inning with a single to the right-center gap. He stole second and then motored around on a Josi Novas single to push the Fireflies lead to 4-0.

Columbia tallied their final run in the seventh inning. Roni Cabrera and Gonzalez drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Then Becker legged out an infield single to load the bases. Next, Stone Russell drew a bases loaded walk to bring around Cabrera to increase Columbia's lead to 5-2.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.86 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Caden Scarborough (0-2, 4.30 ERA).

