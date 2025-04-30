Woodpeckers Walk Past Shorebirds on Education Day

April 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite mustering just five hits, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-11) found other ways to get the job done offensively, drawing seven walks and three hit by pitches to take down the Delmarva Shorebirds (5-18) 8-5 during their Education Day Matinee.

The win marks their fifth straight over their North Division rival and also extends their overall winning streak to five games, tying their season high.

Despite the Shorebirds opening the scoring in the top of the first inning, the Woodpeckers were not fazed early on. Following a Lucas Spence hit by pitch to open the bottom of the third, Caden Powell slugged a two-run home run, his second of the season, to provide Fayetteville a 2-1 edge.

Just two frames later, the Woodpeckers utilized their plate patience to set up a big inning. A pair of walks and a Delmarva error resulted in another run before Max Holy deposited an RBI double to the wall in right field. Esmil Valencia chipped in an infield single, tacking on another tally and extending the Fayetteville lead to 6-1.

In their next turn at bat, the Woodpeckers once again turned to the free pass to spark a rally. Spence walked and Powell reached on another Shorebirds error, placing runners on the corners. With the Delmarva infield playing in, a Cesar Hernandez ground ball turned into a fielder's choice as Powell beat the ensuing throw to the plate, bringing home another run. Justin Trimble then ripped an RBI single, giving Fayetteville a seven-run cushion heading into the game's final third.

Although the Shorebirds mounted a late comeback bid thanks to one run in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth, Ryan Smith emerged from the Woodpeckers bullpen and picked up the final four outs, wrapping up the win.

Fayetteville chases their sixth straight victory on Thursday at 6:35 PM as they approach the halfway point of their first series in their 12-game homestand. RHP Ramsey David twirls the pill for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Jacob Cravey for the Shorebirds. While Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103 opens the month of May, the Woodpeckers will also honor all healthcare workers as part of Healthcare Appreciation Night presented by Cape Fear Valley Health. The players will wear special Healthcare Appreciation jerseys during the contest which will be auctioned off both in-game and online with the proceeds benefiting the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation.

