Delmarva Rallies to Win Father's Day Finale

June 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (26-37) defeated the Salem Red Sox (24-37) by a final score of 5-4 on Father's Day afternoon.

The Red Sox plated the first run of the game in the third inning, scoring Andruw Musett from third base with two outs on a wild pitch, which gave Salem a 1-0 lead.

They brought in another run in the fourth on an RBI double by Fraymi De Leon, making it a 2-0 game.

Delmarva's offense was shut down in the first half of the game by Salem's starting pitcher Austin Ehrlicher, who threw five no-hit innings, limiting the Shorebirds to one base runner while striking out seven.

However, Delmarva's bats got going once Ehrlicher departed the game by scoring one run in the sixth on a two-out, RBI single by Yasmil Bucce to trim the deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh inning, Colin Tuft tied the game with an RBI fielder's choice groundout as Joshua Liranzo crossed home plate. With two outs, Andrés Nolaya brought in the tying run with a run-scoring single, giving Delmarva their first lead at 3-2.

The Shorebirds scored two important insurance runs in the eighth inning on a fielder's choice hit by Joshua Liranzo, allowing Nate George to score. Luis Almeyda extended the lead to 5-2 with a two-out, RBI single.

The Red Sox didn't go down quietly in the ninth, scoring two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Yoelin Cespedes. With the tying run at second, Kenny Leiner struck out Andruw Musett to end the game, securing a 5-4 victory and a series win for the Shorebirds.

Ben Vepi (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Kenny Leiner (1) recorded his first career save. Joe Vogatsky (0-3) took the loss in relief for Salem.

Delmarva returns to action on Tuesday as they begin a series on the road against the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.