Myrtle Beach and Hickory Split Doubleheader on Sunday

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a doubleheader with the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The Crawdads took Game 1 by a score of 12-2 before the Pelicans earned a series win with a 4-1 victory in Game 2.

Game 1:

The Crawdads (31-30) erupted in the first inning, scoring four runs. Rafe Perich grounded into a forceout to score Chandler Pollard, followed by Yeremy Cabrera's single scoring Maxton Martin and Hector Osorio's single scoring Perich and Cabrera, making it 4-0.

The Pelicans (23-37) responded in the fourth when Matt Halbach homered to left, scoring Cameron Sisneros, to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Hickory broke the game open in the seventh, scoring eight runs. Perich tripled to score Antonis Macias, Cabrera singled to score Perich, and walks to Ben Hartl, Esteban Mejia, and Pollard scored Cabrera, Erick Alvarez, and Osorio, respectively. A throwing error by Pelicans shortstop Yahil Melendez allowed Hartl to score, and Perich's single scored Mejia, with Cabrera's bases-loaded walk scoring Pollard, finalizing the score at 12-2.

Hickory starter Mason Molina earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Myrtle Beach's Jostin Florentino took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts. The Pelicans' bullpen struggled, with Landon Ginn and Ethan Bell allowing eight runs (five earned) in 1.2 innings, exacerbated by Melendez's error.

Cabrera led Hickory, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Perich went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs. For the Pelicans, Halbach's two-run homer was the lone offensive highlight, going 1-for-3. The Pelicans went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, leaving four runners on base, while Hickory went 4-for-12, leaving nine.

Game 2:

The Pelicans (24-37) broke through in the fourth when Matt Halbach hit a ground-rule double to score Leonel Espinoza, followed by Owen Ayers' triple scoring Halbach, making it 2-0.

In the fifth, a wild pitch by Hickory's Aneudis Mejia allowed Christian Olivo to score, and Leonel Espinoza's groundout scored Angel Cepeda, extending the lead to 4-0.

The Crawdads (31-31) got on the board in the fifth when Esteban Mejia singled to score Yeremy Cabrera, but Beycker Barroso was thrown out at home by Pelicans right fielder Christian Olivo, ending the inning at 4-1.

Myrtle Beach's bullpen, led by Hayden Frank and Jackson Kirkpatrick, shut down Hickory over the final 4.1 innings, with Kirkpatrick earning the save in a perfect seventh.

Frank earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Hickory's Aneudis Mejia took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Ayers led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with two triples and an RBI, while Halbach and Espinoza each drove in a run. For Hickory, Esteban Mejia's RBI single was the lone offensive highlight, going 1-for-2.

The Pelicans begin a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, June 17. Neither team has announced starters.

