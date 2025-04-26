Shorebirds Edge GreenJackets in Pitchers' Duel

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-15) earned their first win of the week against the Augusta GreenJackets (12-8) with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

Augusta grabbed a first-inning lead on a balk that scored John Gil from third base, making it 1-0 GreenJackets.

Delmarva responded in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from the newest Shorebird, Luis Guevara, allowing Fernando Peguero to score and tying the game at one.

After a 90-minute weather delay, the Shorebirds took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a hit batter and a walk with the bases loaded, going ahead 3-1.

Evan Yates took over on the mound for the Shorebirds following the delay and delivered a strong outing, throwing five innings and recording six strikeouts.

He surrendered one run that scored in the eighth on an RBI double by Nick Montgomery, pulling Augusta to within one at 3-2.

Simon Leandro took the ball for the final inning and retired the GreenJackets in order, securing Delmarva's first victory of the week.

Evan Yates (1-1) earned his first career victory in relief, with Simon Leandro (1) picking up his first save as a Shorebird. Seth Keller (0-2) was saddled with the loss.

Delmarva goes for back-to-back wins to close the series on Sunday, with Michael Caldon taking the mound against Luis Aristigueta for Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

