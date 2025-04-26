Winstreak Halted in 11-10 Rollercoaster

April 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Elvis Novas in action

(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC- The Fireflies battled with the Carolina Mudcats in an 11-10 loss that saw each team score eight runs in the fourth inning Saturday night at Segra Park.

It was the fifth where Carolina gained their advantage though. Trailing 10-9, Reece Walling and Blayberg Diaz drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Jesus Made singled to plate Walling then Marco Dinges doubled to the gap to bring around Diaz, reversing the score and granting Carolina an 11-10 lead.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 3-0) slowed things down after that, and worked five scoreless innings to close out the contest and hold the one-run lead.

Carolina bounced ahead in the fourth inning with eight runs on seven hits and a pair of walks. The inning was highlighted by a Made grand slam-which was the second homer of the season for him. Made finished the night with five RBI for the Mudcats.

The Fireflies didn't give up there though. Columbia rallied to match the Mudcats with eight runs of their own. Columbia took advantage of six walks in the bottom of the fourth. It would bring Brennon McNair to the dish with two outs and the bases loaded. The left fielder drilled a single to left that scored Angel Acosta and Ramon Ramirez to complete the rally and push the Fireflies to a 10-9 lead.

Eight of the Fireflies starters registered a hit in the game and eight spots in the lineup registered a run scored in the group effort at the plate.

The back half of the bullpen pitched well too. Jordan Woods (L, 1-2) was able to stymie the raucious fourth inning for Carolina and work 3.2 innings while allowing only a pair of runs. After that, Elvis Novas closed out the game with five strikeouts over two innings. The righty punched out the side in the top of the ninth to send the Fireflies to the dish with some momentum.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 3.26 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP John Holobetz (2-0, 3.38 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Sensory Safe Sunday at Segra Park! We know that baseball is meant for everyone to enjoy and this Sunday, we're turning things down, limiting flashing lights and creating sensory safe zones to make the game more friendly to those with sensory sensitivities. We'll also have a full-team autograph following the game and kids can also run the bases post-game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

