Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.26 vs Carolina

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 contest against the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park. Columbia sends RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 4.91 ERA) to the bump and Carolina counters with RHP Bryan Rivera (1-0, 1.08 ERA).

Tonight is Faith & Family Night, presented by United Way of the Midlands. The gates are opening up early for a 4:30 pm concert from the Forward City Church Worship Band and the ballpark will have fireworks after the game! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER TO WIN FIVE STRAIGHT: The Fireflies swept the Carolina Mudcats 10-4 and 3-2 in a doubleheader Friday night at Segra Park. The pair of wins increased Columbia's winning streak to five games as the team improved to 13-6 on the season. The Fireflies are now tied with the Carolina Mudcats for the best record in the Carolina League this year. Game One Guilliano Allende got Columbia on the board in the bottom of the third. He sliced a two out triple to the right field corner to set the table for the top of the order. Allende came around after Asbel Gonzalez reached on a fielding error from left fielder Luiyin Alastre to break the scoreless tie. Then, Colton Becker slapped an RBI single through the hole on the left side of the infield to score Gonzalez and double the Fireflies lead.The Fireflies put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth inning. Milo Rushford, Guilliano Allende, Asbel Gonzalez and Colton Becker started the inning with four-consecutive hits. Two runs scored off a fielder's choice and a throwing error with Derlin Figueroa at the dish and then a Josh Timmerman wild pitch scored Stone Russell to give the Fireflies five runs in the inning and a 7-0 lead heading into the sixth inning. Game Two The Fireflies broke the dead heat in the bottom of the fifth. After Ramon Ramirez drew a walk, Stone Russell singled to put runners on the corners. While Josi Novas struck out against Miles Langhorn, Russell started a double steal that Ramirez came around to score on to put Columbia in front 3-2.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped two more bases Friday, adding to his MiLB leading total. The center fielder has 24 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 21 steals.

MILLER IS MAKING IT: Thursday, Mason Miller earned his Carolina League-leading third victory of the season after four scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hansell. Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. The southpaw has 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.09 WHIP. He is one of four pitchers on the Fireflies roster with a sub-2.00 ERA this year (1.23) and he has tallied the second-most innings pitched (14.2) on the roster.

HIP HIP, JORGE: The Fireflies second-baseman is getting it done with his bat lately. Jorge Hernandez is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak where he's hitting .333. He's done great at setting the table. Hernandez has also scored in five-straight games. He has five runs and three RBI since the stretch began April 16.

BATS BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Columbia is first in the Carolina League in batting average (.271) and is third in stolen bases (60). The Fireflies also have the third-fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (158). They trail the RiverDogs and Crawdads who have only punched out 156 times this season.

LOVING LEAL: Henson Leal is back for his second season in the Soda City. The righty had a 4.87 ERA in 12 games for Columbia at the end of the 2024 season. This year, he has thrived in his role, spinning 11 innings across six games to the tune of a 0.82 ERA. Leal is holding opponents to a .143 average and has only issued three free passes this year. The righty hasn't had a save opportunity yet this year, but he did earn his first hold of 2025 thanks to 2.1 hitless innings in relief Friday evening. He also received his first win of 2025 Tuesday after entering in the 10th and only allowing the inherited runner to score.

