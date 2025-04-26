Mudcats Turn Back Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on to beat the Columbia Fireflies 11-10 on Saturday night at Segra Park.

Trailing 10-9 in the fifth, Carolina (14-6) found a way to turn the game around as Jesus Made drove in the tying run on a sharp line drive to centerfield, his fifth RBI of the game. Later in the frame, Marco Dinges pushed the Mudcats in froth with a double to left field scoring Blayberg Diaz and giving Carolina an 11-10 advantage.

Columbia (12-7) had multiple chances to tie the game or take the lead against Mudcat reliever Melvin Hernandez (W, 3-0) but stranded a runner in scoring position in the eighth and left a pair on base in the ninth.

Hernandez covered the final five innings of the game allowing just three hits and fanning three.

The contest got off to a fast start with each side scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. For the Mudcats, the highlight of their big inning was an opposite field Grand Slam for Made, his second home run of the season.

The series concludes Sunday at 5:05 P.M. inside Segra Park. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 P.M. when they open a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

