Hillcats Bats Face Stage Fright, Shutout against Fayetteville

April 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

In front of the largest crowd of the season, the Lynchburg Hillcats bats faced stage fright as they were shut out by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 2-0, on Saturday night.

The Hillcats had two opportunities with the bases loaded with less than two outs and could not score a run. Fayetteville had limited opportunities but capitalized with timely base hits.

It was the Drew Brutcher show, as the Fayetteville outfielder would finish with three hits and both RBI's. The first of which came in the first inning, scoring Jancel Villarroel after a triple put him in scoring position. In the seventh, Brutcher would strike again with a single, this time scoring Lucas Spence.

Lynchburg had their first bases loaded opportunity in the first inning, loading them up with nobody out. Three straight batters would be retired, with Garrett Howe striking out to end the inning.

The Hillcats would get a second chance in the eighth inning, putting runners aboard with one out in the frame. However, Howe again would falter, this time with a double play to end the inning.

Christopher Espinola's strong day at the plate would be wasted, as he finished with two base knocks. Ryan Cesarini also racked up two base hits on the evening. The two combined for four of the Hillcats five hits.

Lynchburg will look to end their two-game skid on Sunday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium, facing Fayetteville at 2 p.m.

