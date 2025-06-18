Magic Number Shrinks to One with 5-Run Ninth

June 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Milo Rushford of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Milo Rushford of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies batted around in the ninth to score five to upset the Carolina Mudcats 7-4 at Five County Stadium. With the win, Columbia's magic number was trimmed to one to clinch their first playoff berth in team history.

Stone Russell led the ninth off with a double to set the tone. After that, Hyungchan Um doubled to left to move runners to second and third with no outs. Brennon McNair reached on an error from third baseman Filippo Di Turi to load the bases with nobody out while Columbia trailed 3-2. Milo Rushford tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left field and then Henry Ramos broke it open with a two RBI triple to right to give the Fireflies a 5-3 lead. After that, a run scored after Gonzalez slapped a ball to third to force another error and then Derlin Figueroa drove in Gonzalez with an RBI single to make it 7-3.

The bullpen was lights out again for the Fireflies Wednesday night. Mason Miller and Dennis Colleran (W, 4-0) worked a pair of scoreless innings to get the game to the ninth with the bats within a run. After the bats exploded in the ninth, Fraynel Nova closed out the game after allowing a single run in the ninth.

To start the series, the bullpen has allowed one run in nine innings. The group has 14 strikeouts compared to six hits allowed on the stretch.

The Mudcats put up a crooked number in the bottom of the third. Reece Walling set the tone with a lead-off double. After that, Jesus Made launched a double to right to tie the game 1-1. Made came around after a steal and wild pitch before Luis Pena drew a walk. He moved to second on a pick-off throwing error and came around on an Eric Bitonti single to give the Mudcats a 3-1 lead before the end of the inning.

The Fireflies got on the board first Wednesday night. Milo Rushford lasered a lead-off double high off the wall in right field in the fourth inning. After that, Henry Ramos laid down a sacrifice bunt and Asbel Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly to score Rushford and give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

After the Mudcats' three-run inning, Asbel Gonzalez reached on a fielder's choice to break up a double play and keep the fifth rolling with two outs. The center fielder stole

Columbia closes out the first half tomorrow night at Five County Stadium with a 6:30 pm contest against the Carolina Mudcats. Southpaw David Shields (1-1, 2.11 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Carolina counters with LHP Wande Torres (0-4, 6.75 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Tuesday, June 24. The team will have First Responders Night with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27 with appearances from Chase and Marshall. The next night is also Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an LED bracelet giveaway and we'll have fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.