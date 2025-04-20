RiverDogs' No-Hit Bid Falls Short, Crawdads Come Back in Finale

Charleston, SC - The Hickory Crawdads used a six-run eighth inning rally to overcome another strong RiverDogs' pitching performance to steal the series finale 7-5 on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 3,318 fans.

With the loss, the RiverDogs' settle for a four games to two series win and fall to 6-8 on the season.

Charleston snatched the lead in the bottom of the first, as Nathan Flewelling's RBI single gave the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead. That lead grew to 3-0 in the second inning via Jose Monzon's RBI single followed by a run-scoring error.

Janzen Keisel took the run support and ran with it, as the Charleston starter delivered six no-hit innings. The right-hander allowed three walks, but two of them were erased on inning-ending double plays.

Keisel's scoreless performance pushed the RiverDogs' pitching staff's scoreless streak to 26 innings.

Meanwhile, the RiverDogs tallied two more runs in the sixth on a two-RBI single from Ricardo Gonzalez to push the lead to 5-0.

The shutout streak, and the no-hit bid, ended with two outs in the seventh.

Charleston reliever Engert Garcia retired the first two batters of the inning, but then issued a walk to Jesus Lopez to extend the inning for Wady Mendez. Mendez capitalized, socking a triple just past right fielder Brailer Guerrero, driving in Lopez from first base to cut the lead to 5-1. Garcia ended the frame by catching Mendez trying to steal home on a throw back from the catcher.

Hickory turned the game on its head in the eighth. The first seven batters of the inning reached safely - including an RBI single from Luis Marquez and a Jose De Jesus bases loaded walk that cut the lead to 5-2.

Rafe Perich delivered the game-tying blow, launching a bases-loaded, ground rule double to the warning track in right field that drove in two to tie the game at five. The next batter, Pablo Guerrero, put the Crawdads ahead for good with a two-RBI single.

The RiverDogs threatened with back-to-back two out walks in the eighth, but stranded both runners and then went down in order in the ninth against Hickory closer Michael Valverde.

Ballpark fun: The RiverDogs celebrated Easter Sunday at The Joe by giving the first 1,000 fans Easter eggs filled with candy and other surprises. Fans also participated in a hunt for the Golden Egg, which contained tickets to the Segra Club, $100 in loaded value and the golden opportunity to throw out a first pitch. Kids participated in Easter-themed games on the field, including an Easter-egg tossing contest. As always on MUSC Health Family Sundays, kids 12 years old and younger ran the bases after the game.

The RiverDogs hit the road for a two-week, 12-game road trip, beginning on Tuesday against the Fredericksburg Nationals at 6:05pm. Charleston returns home on May 6 to open a six-game series with Columbia. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

